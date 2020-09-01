Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL -Supply curbs, uncertain demand to keep oil rangebound above $40

Its current policy calls for a 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) cut. "OPEC+ will likely support a floor at $40, but plateauing demand recovery and concerns of a COVID-19 second wave will make price gains difficult," Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:31 IST
POLL -Supply curbs, uncertain demand to keep oil rangebound above $40

Oil prices will see little change this year and a modest uptick in 2021 as output cuts take effect, with the demand picture clouded in uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $42.75 a barrel in 2020, up from July's $41.50 consensus and compared with an average price of $42.60 so far this year. Brent is expected to average $50.45 in 2021.

The 2020 U.S. crude price outlook rose to $38.82 per barrel from July's $37.51. Global demand, meanwhile, was seen contracting more steeply this year, by between 8-10 million bpd versus July's 7.2-8.5 million bpd consensus.

"The market's looking for a catalyst to break out of its recent range," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research, BNP Paribas. "On the bearish side, this could be a degradation of OPEC+ discipline as prices begin to rise, or more severe economic setback ... On the bullish side, a positive outcome in phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials that will re-shape expectations around the path of a global economic recovery."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or 'OPEC+', have urged nations producing oil above agreed quotas to deepen cuts in August and September. Its current policy calls for a 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) cut.

"OPEC+ will likely support a floor at $40, but plateauing demand recovery and concerns of a COVID-19 second wave will make price gains difficult," Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said. "Declining U.S. production could be supportive into year-end."

The International Energy Agency this month cut its 2020 demand forecast by 140,000 bpd to 91.9 million bpd and, with the pandemic throttling air travel, predicted consumption in 2021 will be slightly lower than it was in 2019. "Air traffic is likely to suffer for longer," said Norbert Ruecker of Julius Baer.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He said the operation to capture the suspect was launched af...

Poland approves new German ambassador after long delay

Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months. There has been a lot of speculation in Poland about why the acceptance took so long. Polish media have cited the fact that Arndt Fr...

Vodafone Idea cracks nearly 13 pc after AGR verdict; Bharti Airtel rises more than 6 pc

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday tumbled nearly 13 per cent, while those of Bharti Airtel rose more than 6 per cent after the Supreme Court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the AGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommuni...

Black former franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

More than 50 Black former McDonalds franchise owners are suing the burger chain, saying the company steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didnt give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. The 52 plaintiff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020