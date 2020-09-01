India conducts total 4.3 crores COVID-19 tests so far

India's cumulative COVID-19 tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday, including 1,22,66,514 tests, which were done in the last two weeks alone, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The states, which are contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. These three states account for nearly 34 per cent of the total testing.

Over 10 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed. According to an official release, the guiding principle within the Centre-led strategy of TEST, TRACK, TREAT has been aggressive testing by the states/Union Territories. High level of testing on a sustained basis leads to early diagnosis and enhanced recoveries.

There has been sustained growth in the average weekly numbers of tests. The weekly average tests have multiplied by more than four times since the first week of January 2020. Expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country have given a substantial boost. The Tests Per Million (TPM) have also seen a sharp increase to 31,394.

Twenty-two states/UTs have better TPM than the national average. Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting maximum number of tests in a day, the ministry said, (ANI)