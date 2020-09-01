Ganesh idol immersion carried out in artificial ponds in Maharashtra
Devotees across Maharashtra carried out the immersion of Ganesha idols on Tuesday in artificial ponds on the occasion of the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Nagpur/Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:12 IST
Devotees across Maharashtra carried out the immersion of Ganesha idols on Tuesday in artificial ponds on the occasion of the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival is being celebrated in a more isolated manner than previous years due to the coronavirus.
Visuals from Nagpur and Pune showed devotees immersed Ganesha idols in artificial ponds and were seen offering prayers to the idols. The 10-day festivities of Ganesha Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan.
The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.
