Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.33 cr COVID-19 tests conducted so far, 1.22 cr tests done in last 2 weeks: Centre

Three states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for nearly 34 per cent of the total tests, it said. India's daily testing capacity has crossed 10 lakh and the tests per million too have seen a sharp increase, reaching 31,394, the ministry highlighted Twenty-two states and Union Territories have tests per million better than the national average.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:28 IST
4.33 cr COVID-19 tests conducted so far, 1.22 cr tests done in last 2 weeks: Centre

India's cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have crossed 4.3 crore so far, of which 1.22 crore were conducted in the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said. Three states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for nearly 34 per cent of the total tests, it said.

India's daily testing capacity has crossed 10 lakh and the tests per million too have seen a sharp increase, reaching 31,394, the ministry highlighted Twenty-two states and Union Territories have tests per million better than the national average. A total of 10,16,920 tests were conducted in 24 hours on Monday taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of coronavirus infection in the country to 4,33,24,834.

The guiding principle within the Centre-led strategy of 'test, track and treat' has been aggressive testing by the states and Union Territories. Sustained high levels of testing lead to early diagnosis and enhanced recoveries, the health ministry said, adding that 1,22,66,514 tests were done just in the last two weeks. "States and UTs are progressively increasing their testing capacity. The states contributing the maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. These three states account for nearly 34 per cent of the total testing," the ministry underscored.

There has been sustained growth in the average weekly numbers of tests. It has increased by four times since the first week of January. Expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country have given it a substantial boost. "The tests per million have also seen a sharp increase to 31,394," the ministry said, adding Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting the maximum number of tests in a day.

Goa's tests per million stand at 1,30,091, followed by Delhi with 85,923 tests, Andhra Pradesh 65,078, Tamil Nadu 59,923, Assam 44,404, Karnataka 44,061, Punjab 34,815 and Maharashtra 32,723, according to the data shared by the ministry. With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 36,91,166, while the death toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario, officials said. Besides attending the ...

Health News Roundup: European classrooms are coping with COVID; Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus cases to peak this month in Indonesia, says presidentIndonesias coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was very co...

UPDATE 1-UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britains government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnsons calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020