56 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll now 3,542; 5,571 fresh cases push count to 2,35,757

The state also recorded 56 fresh fatalities, Prasad said, adding the death toll has now reached 3,542. The case fatality rate of the state is 1.50 per cent, he said. The recovery rate of the state is around 75 per cent, the official added. So far, over 57.76 lakh sampled have been tested for coronavirus in the state, Prasad said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:46 IST
56 more die of COVID-19 in UP, toll now 3,542; 5,571 fresh cases push count to 2,35,757
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-six more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, raising the toll to 3,542, while 5,571 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,35,757, an official said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said a total of 1,49,874 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

As many as 5,571 samples tested positive for the disease, he added. The state also recorded 56 fresh fatalities, Prasad said, adding the death toll has now reached 3,542.

The case fatality rate of the state is 1.50 per cent, he said. Prasad said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 55,538.

As many as 1,76,677 patients have recovered from the disease so far and they have been discharged, he said. The recovery rate of the state is around 75 per cent, the official added.

So far, over 57.76 lakh sampled have been tested for coronavirus in the state, Prasad said. He also said the overall positivity of the state stands at 4.6 per cent.

High positivity has been seen in Kanpur (12.3 per cent), Gorakhpur (12.2 per cent), Lucknow (11.5 per cent), Maharajganj (9.2 per cent) and Deoria (8.3 per cent). Less positivity is being seen in Hamirpur (1.3 per cent), Sambhal (1.2 per cent), Hathras (1 per cent), Mahoba (0.8 per cent) and Baghpat (0.7 per cent), he added.

