Two men fall to their deaths while taking a selfie in MP

Two men died after falling into a 1,000-feet gorge while allegedly trying to take a selfie on their mobile phone in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening when the victims identified as Dinesh (25) and Bunty (22), residents of Dahi in Dhar district, had gone to Ramgarh Fort, located around 50 km from the district headquarters, said Pati police station in-charge Santosh Sanvle.

According to eyewitnesses, there was dense fog due to rains in the area and the duo did not see the gorge while trying to take a selfie and fell, he said. While a police team rushed to the scene, inclement weather and poor lighting made it difficult for them to bring the men out at night, the official said.

Bodies of the deceased were recovered on Tuesday morning and were handed over to their families after post- mortem..