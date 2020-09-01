Tamil Nadu reports 5,928 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 5,928 new COVID-19 cases, 6,031 discharges and 96 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department.

The total number of cases now at 4,33,969 including 52,379 active cases, 3,74,172 discharges and 7,418 deaths, said the Health Department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)