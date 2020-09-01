Farmer found dead in UP
The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said. His body with injury marks on the head was found today, police said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:48 IST
