Gunshots kill two cops, one of them a woman

Two police personnel posted in Bihar, one of them a woman and both hailing from north Bengal, were killed inside a high security campus here on Tuesday by gunshots fired from male constables service weapon, a senior official said. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said a total of five bullets were fired from the self-loading rifle of Amar Subba (36), who was found lying in a pool of blood beside his colleague Varsha Putung, 10 years his junior, at the premises of BMP-1.

Putung was 26 years old. The first battalion of Bihar Military Police is also known, in common parlance, as the "Gurkha battalion" as it draws much of its workforce from among the members of the tribe.

"Both hailed from Darjeeling. Both were married with families back home. On the basis of forensic examinations so far, we can say that all the five bullets were fired from Subbas SLR and no third person was involved", the SSP told reporters. The incident, which has triggered shockwaves across the city, has also fueled speculations that the trigger could have been pulled in a fit of rage and that the two colleagues might be having an affair.

Asked whether he suspected that Subba had first killed Putung before pointing the gun at himself, the SSP said, "we are not ruling out anything at this moment. "We would be able to say more after getting feedbacks from their colleagues about what type of relationship the two deceased shared.