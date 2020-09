Ganpati Visarjan: 2 brothers drown in Man river in Buldhana

Two brothers in their mid-twentiesdrowned in Man river in neighbouring Buldhana district duringGanpati Visarjan on Tuesday, police said

An official identified them as Kalpesh Amle (26) andRupesh Amle (25), residents of Anant Nagar here

The incident happened in Nagzari, some 99 kilometresfrom Akola, the Ural police station official added.