Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,470 new cases

Rajasthan reported 13 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,069, while 1,470 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 83,163. The number of active cases stands at 13,970, a health department official said.

He said 66,952 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll due to the infection stands at 277, followed by 101 in Jodhpur, 75 each in Bikaner and Kota, 73 in Ajmer, 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.

Among the fresh cases, 308 were detected in the state capital, 144 in Alwar, 140 in Kota, 116 in Jodhpur, 85 in Jhalawar, 54 in Pali, 53 in Dholpur and 51 in Ajmer among others..