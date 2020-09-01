Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,470 new cases

In Jaipur, the death toll due to the infection stands at 277, followed by 101 in Jodhpur, 75 each in Bikaner and Kota, 73 in Ajmer, 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur. Among the fresh cases, 308 were detected in the state capital, 144 in Alwar, 140 in Kota, 116 in Jodhpur, 85 in Jhalawar, 54 in Pali, 53 in Dholpur and 51 in Ajmer among others..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:28 IST
Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,470 new cases

Rajasthan reported 13 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,069, while 1,470 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 83,163. The number of active cases stands at 13,970, a health department official said.

He said 66,952 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll due to the infection stands at 277, followed by 101 in Jodhpur, 75 each in Bikaner and Kota, 73 in Ajmer, 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.

Among the fresh cases, 308 were detected in the state capital, 144 in Alwar, 140 in Kota, 116 in Jodhpur, 85 in Jhalawar, 54 in Pali, 53 in Dholpur and 51 in Ajmer among others..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's physician says president has not had a stroke

President Donald Trumps physician said on Tuesday the president had not had a stroke or suffered other serious health issues, and that he remains healthy.I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebr...

Delhi reports 2,312 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,312 more COVID-19 cases taking the overall coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,77,060, informed Delhi Government. As per the bulletin, there are 15,870 active cases in Delhi while 1,56,728 patients hav...

India's COVID-19 case count nears 37 lakh mark; 819 deaths in last 24 hours

With 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday, Indias COVID-19 count neared 37 lakh mark. The total number of coronavirus cases reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cureddischargedmigrated patients, Hea...

Netaji Subhas University of Technology to get two new campuses: Sisodia

The Netaji Subhas University of Technology NSUT will now have two campuses in the national capital, one in East Delhi and another in West Delhi, informed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday. Another big decision by Delhi Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020