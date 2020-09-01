Netaji Subhas University of Technology to get two new campuses: Sisodia
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:20 IST
The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) will now have two campuses in the national capital, one in East Delhi and another in West Delhi, informed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday. "Another big decision by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enhance quality higher education. NSUT-Delhi (Netaji Subhas University of Technology) will have two new campuses in East Delhi and West Delhi," tweeted Sisodia.
The institute's current campus is located at Azad Hind Fauj Marg in Delhi's Dwarka. As per the official site of the institute, the NSUT, which was formerly known as Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology is an autonomous institution under the Government of Delhi and is affiliated to the University of Delhi. (ANI)
