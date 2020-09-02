Telangana: Corporator's vehicle set ablaze following heated argument with villagers

A group of villagers allegedly set ablaze the vehicle of the local Corporator in Kaikondaigudem village of Telangana on Tuesday. The incident took place after one of the villagers identified as Anand died at the construction site on August 18.

According to the police, three people of Kaikondaigudem village were working at the premises of local Corporator, Ram Murthy Naik on August 18. Tafseer Iqbal, Superintendent of Police, Khammam District speaking to ANI over the phone said, "Anand had an epilepsy attack and he collapsed while working at the construction site. His fellow workers took Anand to the Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Following this, the villagers asked the Corporator for compensation."

"Earlier today, Naik went to the village (Kaikondaigudem), where the villagers confronted him. The conversation was escalated and turned into a heated argument. After which, the Corporator went inside the school and by the time, the villagers had set ablaze his vehicle," Iqbal said. "As of now, Naik has not given a complaint, if he does, basing on his complaint a case will be registered and action will be taken accordingly," he added. (ANI)