Monkey trapped amid floodwater rescued by Odisha fire service
A monkey trapped inside a large reservoir, amid the floodwater, due to injury was rescued by a fire service team of Dharakot in Ganjam district of Odisha on late Tuesday night.ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:31 IST
A monkey trapped inside a large reservoir, amid the floodwater, due to injury was rescued by a fire service team of Dharakot in Ganjam district of Odisha on late Tuesday night. According to a video issued by Odisha fire service, a team of at least five officials were seen conducting the rescue operation to save the animal with the help of inflatable floating swimming tubes.
The rescue teams have also rescued 115 people and distributed relief materials in flood-hit areas of Khordha and Puri districts. Odisha and its neighbouring states such as West Bengal and Assam are receiving torrential rains from the past few weeks leading to floods across many districts.
In some areas, the roads and bridges have also been submerged in floodwater causing trouble for locals. (ANI)
