ITBP troops walk 25 kms in 8 hours to carry home body of pony operator in U'khand

A team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel retrieved and carried the body of a pony operator for eight hours, walking a distance of 25 kms in the mountainous stretches of Uttarakhand before handing it over to his family, officials said on Wednesday. Last week, an ITBP team had carried an injured woman for 15 hours after rescuing her from a mountainous and remote border location in Pithoragarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST
A team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel retrieved and carried the body of a pony operator for eight hours, walking a distance of 25 kms in the mountainous stretches of Uttarakhand before handing it over to his family, officials said on Wednesday. The trek was undertaken on August 30 after the 14th battalion of the border guarding force was informed that a body was lying in Syuni village near Bugdayar of Pithoragarh district.

"The jawans carried the body of the 30-year-old man for a distance of 25 kms for about eight hours and handed over the mortal remains to the family members of the deceased," an ITBP spokesperson said. "A team of eight personnel started the trek at 11:30 AM and reached Munsyari village at 7:30 PM on the same day," he said.

The personnel carried the body on a stretcher and negotiated narrow mountain bends that are witnessing heavy rains and landslides, he said. Last week, an ITBP team had carried an injured woman for 15 hours after rescuing her from a mountainous and remote border location in Pithoragarh.

