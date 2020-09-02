Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain

They said Jain has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a local court here. Over 600 bank accounts and overseas transfers of over Rs 11,000 crore are under the scanner of the agency in this case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:43 IST
ED arrests alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to hawala transaction deals worth multiple crores, officials said. They said Jain has been placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a local court here.

Over 600 bank accounts and overseas transfers of over Rs 11,000 crore are under the scanner of the agency in this case. The Delhi-based businessman has been under the scanner of probe agencies for long and in 2016, the ED had slapped a Rs 1,200 crore notice against him for alleged contravention of the forex law.

Jain has been alleged by investigative agencies to have laundered and routed hawala funds for many years and stated to have financed contraband networks and was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the past. The ED money laundering case is based on this NCB complaint.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Sales of Lego jumped 14 in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said on Wednesday.Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a...

ED arrests alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain

The Enforcement Directorate ED arrested alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to hawala transaction deals worth multiple crores, officials said. They said Jain has been placed under arrest under s...

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the worlds two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped after signalling a rebound in demand for luxury cars. ...

HC asks IHBAS to fill up staff vacancies expeditiously

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences IHBAS to fill up faculty and medical staff vacancies as early as possible. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020