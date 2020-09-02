Two notorious drug peddlers held with smack worth Rs 7 lakh in Rishikesh

Two notorious drug peddlers were arrested in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh and smack worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from them, police said on Wednesday. Akram and Jahid were arrested on Tuesday when they came to sell the banned substance, Muni Ki Reti police station in-charge R K Saklani said.

Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the accused have a record of involvement in drug peddling cases, he said. Saklani said 96.95 grams of smack worth nearly Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the accused.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code..