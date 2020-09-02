Two notorious drug peddlers held with smack worth Rs 7 lakh in Rishikesh
Two notorious drug peddlers were arrested in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh and smack worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from them, police said on Wednesday. Saklani said 96.95 grams of smack worth nearly Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the accused. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code..PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:24 IST
Two notorious drug peddlers were arrested in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh and smack worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from them, police said on Wednesday. Akram and Jahid were arrested on Tuesday when they came to sell the banned substance, Muni Ki Reti police station in-charge R K Saklani said.
Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the accused have a record of involvement in drug peddling cases, he said. Saklani said 96.95 grams of smack worth nearly Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the accused.
They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and different sections of the Indian Penal Code..
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Rishikesh
- Bareilly
- Muni Ki Reti
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Lokajat Yatra begins in Uttarakhand, devotees carry Nanda Devi's 'doli' to Chota Kailash
Uttarakhand women's commission chief asks police to file report in sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA by Aug 29
Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib to open on Sept 4
Strict action to be taken against MLA Mahesh Negi if found guilty: Uttarakhand BJP chief
BJP MLA Mahesh Negi questioned by Uttarakhand Police over sexual harassment complaint