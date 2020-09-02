Odisha reports 3,219 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha on Tuesday reported 3,219 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,09,780 in the state, the health department said. "Odisha reports 3,219 COVID-19 cases, 3,484 recoveries and 11 deaths as on September 1. The total number of cases now stands at 1,09,780 including 80,770 recoveries, 28,443 active cases and 514 deaths," according to the state's Health Department.

Among the news cases, the highest number of positive cases were reported from Cuttack at 400, while the least number of cases were detected in Balangir at 10. As many as 51,245 samples were tested on Tuesday, which includes -- 7,685 RT-PCR, and 43,476 Antigen and 84 Truenat.