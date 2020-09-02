Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K

The minister did not divulge further details saying the bill be debated in Parliament soon. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as officials languages in J-K.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:14 IST
Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 will be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The Bill received the Cabinet nod on Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister did not divulge further details saying the bill be debated in Parliament soon.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as officials languages in J-K. "It is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered in after August 5 last year," he told reporters.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

The government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Finland for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by P...

Congress targets centre over suicides by farmers, labourers

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the central government over the suicides of farmers and labourers, citing data issued recently by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a series of tweets...

C'garh: Pregnant woman carried on cot for five km

A pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot for five kilometres from her house to reach a motorable road so that she could be taken to hospital in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district. Ambulance could not reach the womans house as there is no pro...

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appeals American companies to invest in the state

Bengaluru Karnataka India, September 2 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka state government in partnership with US-India Business Council USIBC held a virtual delegation meeting yesterday with American Business houses to attract trade and investments...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020