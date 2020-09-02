Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K
The minister did not divulge further details saying the bill be debated in Parliament soon. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as officials languages in J-K.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:14 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 will be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.
The Bill received the Cabinet nod on Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister did not divulge further details saying the bill be debated in Parliament soon.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as officials languages in J-K. "It is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered in after August 5 last year," he told reporters.
ALSO READ
Meeting of union cabinet on Wednesday
Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through public-private partnership: Prakash Javadekar.
Cabinet approves setting up National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test: Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
Himachal CM hails Union Cabinet's decision to set up National Recruitment Agency
SOPs issued for resuming production of films and TV serials, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.