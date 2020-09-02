Left Menu
Woman killed after part of building collapses in Mumbai

Six others were rescued from the old Razzaq Chamber building, located on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Dongri, after its backside portion crashed around 7.30 am, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said a major tragedy was averted as the building, which was earlier declared as 'dangerous', was vacated on Tuesday.

Updated: 02-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:16 IST
An elderly woman was killed after a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed in Dongri area of south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a civic official said. Six others were rescued from the old Razzaq Chamber building, located on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Dongri, after its backside portion crashed around 7.30 am, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said a major tragedy was averted as the building, which was earlier declared as 'dangerous', was vacated on Tuesday. Following the incident, fire brigade, police and ambulances rushed to the spot.

A 65-year-old woman, Mumtaj Sudhanwala, who was trapped under a staircase of the building, was later pulled out of the debris and rushed to the state-run J J Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said. Six others were rescued from the building, he said.

According to the BMC, it was a cessed building of the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA). A cessed building is one which pays cess tax, commonly known as the repair fund.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member from south Mumbai Arvind Sawant and MHADA Chairman Vinod Ghosalkarvisited the building site and took stock of the situation. "A major tragedy was averted as the building was vacated on Tuesday," Pednekar said.

The BMC had declared the building as 'dangerous' and notices were issued to its developer from time-to-time before being vacated on Tuesday, she said. The mayor also said that during a meeting conducted a couple of days ago, she directed the officials concerned to cut water and power supplies of dilapidated buildings which needed to be vacated immediately.

Pednekar also said she has directed MHADA officials to cancel the new objection certificate (NOC) issued to the developer of the Razzaq Chamber building..

