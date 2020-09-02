Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airports acquisition will provide group with transformational platform: Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the addition of Mumbai International Airport and the Navi Mumbai International Airport to group's existing portfolio of six airports would provide the group with a transformational platform that would help shape and create strategic adjacencies for their other business-to-business (B2B) operations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:08 IST
Mumbai airports acquisition will provide group with transformational platform: Gautam Adani
Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the addition of Mumbai International Airport and the Navi Mumbai International Airport to group's existing portfolio of six airports would provide the group with a transformational platform that would help shape and create strategic adjacencies for their other business-to-business (B2B) operations. "This acquisition helps us redesign the way we will serve our customer base and bridge our B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2B business models. The Mumbai International Airport is absolutely world-class and I compliment the GVK Group for having built such an outstanding airport," Adani said in a statement.

He said, from a medium to long-term perspective, Mumbai is well on its way to become one of the top five global metropolitan centres of the 21st Century. "It is expected to be the nation's leading airport as well as a core domestic and international hub as passenger traffic across our country grows 5-fold and India builds 200 additional airports to handle over 1 billion domestic and international passengers across the Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, majority of which will connect to Mumbai. Over this period, India's top 30 cities are expected to each require two airports and Adani Airports sees itself well-positioned to help build the infrastructure platform required," Adani said.

He further said in the present world order airports have increasingly come to define the character of a city and become a critical factor for the choice of a business location, tourism, urban economic growth and global economic integration. "Our view is that the economic value that the cities of the future create will be maximised around airports. It was Le Corbusier who had said that a city made for speed is made for success. It is airports that enable this speed and we see airports as the nucleus around which we can catalyse real-estate and entertainment facilities, e-commerce and logistics capabilities, time-sensitive industrial ecosystems, aviation-linked business and put in place other innovative business concepts - many of which will be enabled as a result of the mainstreaming of digitization across every aspect of business and our daily lives," he said.

As India progresses towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, the Group's ability to serve this growth through a rapid build-out of airport infrastructure can be a significant enabler, Adani said. Adani group had on August 31 said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers, paving the way to acquire 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) that operates India's second-largest airport in Mumbai.

GVK ADL is the holding company, through which GVK Group holds 50.5 per cent equity stake in MIAL, which in turns holds 74 per cent equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport. According to the agreement, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd will acquire the debt of GVK ADL from its airport lenders. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sapience Analytics Partners with Redington India to Grow its Workforce Analytics Market Share in India

Redington will offer the Sapience Vue advanced business analytics platform through its channel partners to help Indian businesses improve performance via insights, employee effort, processes, and technology India September 2, 2020 Sapienc...

Charlie Hebdo terror attack suspects go on trial in Paris

Thirteen men and a woman went on trial Wednesday over the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris that marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe. Sev...

Private sector taskforce to help scale up voluntary carbon markets

U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney launched on Wednesday a private sector taskforce to scale up voluntary carbon credit markets, which he says are vital if countries and businesses are to meet emissions targets set under the ...

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020