Nearly 1,000 kg of gutka seized from house in Chennai

(EDS: Replacing word in headline) Chennai, Sept 2 (PTI): Nearly 1000 kg of gutka, a banned tobacco product, was seized here on Wednesday, police said. Following a tip-off, a police team raided a house and found 970 kg of gutka stored there, the police said.

A search is on for a person in this connection, they said. The city police has intensified its crackdown on illegal sale of drugs and recording a number of seizures, including 16.5 kg ganja from a house recently, leading to the arrest of four people.

Between August 6 and 31, the police had recovered over 800 kg of ganja. Action is also being taken on sale of various drugs such as MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), the police said.