COVID-19 recoveries cross 29 lakh, exceed active cases by more than 21 lakh

The number of recovered cases exceeds that of active cases of coronavirus infection by more than 21 lakhs. The ministry said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:39 IST
The number patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India has crossed 29 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, underlining that the last 10 lakh recoveries were recorded in only 17 days as against the 10 lakh before that which took 22 days. The number of recovered cases exceeds that of active cases of coronavirus infection by more than 21 lakhs.

The ministry said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 per cent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries, it said. "As India continues to sustain its progressively increasing rate of recoveries, a higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation," the ministry said.

With 62,026 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, India's recovery rate has further improved to 76.98 per cent. "This figure is demonstrating a continuous progress," the ministry said. There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country which comprises 21.26 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am.

As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries for the sixth day in a row. "The number of recovered cases has overtaken the active cases by more than 21 lakhs. There has been more than four-time jump in the average weekly recoveries from the first week of July to last week of August," the ministry added.

The top 10 states and UTs having high recovery rate include Delhi with 88.50 per cent, Bihar 87.90 per cent, Tamil Nadu 86.20 per cent, West Bengal 83 per cent, Rajasthan 81.90 per cent and Gujarat with 80.80 per cent. India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to 37,69,523 on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

