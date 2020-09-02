Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 12 States/UTs have recovery rate more than national average, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that at least 12 States including Union Territories (UTs) have a COVID19 recovery rate more than the national average which is 76.98 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:45 IST
COVID-19: 12 States/UTs have recovery rate more than national average, says Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that at least 12 States including Union Territories (UTs) have a COVID19 recovery rate more than the national average which is 76.98 per cent. These States and UTs include Delhi (88.50 per cent), Bihar (87.90 per cent), Tamil Nadu (86.20 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Island (85.90 per cent), West Bengal (83 per cent), Rajasthan (81.90 per cent), Haryana (81 per cent), Gujarat (80.80 per cent), Nagaland (80 per cent) and Daman and Diu and Dardar Nagar and Haveli (88.90 per cent).

According to the government data, two states -- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries. India has reported 29 lakh (29,01,908) recoveries to date with 62,026 people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

"A significant feature of India's management of COVID-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients. As India continues to sustain its progressively increasing rate of recoveries, a higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation," said the Health Ministry official, adding that there has been 58 times the hike in the number of recovered patients since May. The official said that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. "As the daily recoveries increase, India registers more than 60 thousand recoveries each day, 6th day in a row. With the recovery of 62,026 cases in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has further improved to 76.98 per cent. This figure demonstrates continuous progress."

The number of recovered cases has overtaken active cases by more than 21 lakh. There have been more than four times jump in the average weekly recoveries from the first week of July to the last week of August, as per the Health Ministry's data. So far, India has reported 37,69,524 COVID-19 cases with 66,333 deaths after reporting 78,357 new cases and 1,045 new deaths due to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Run drive for plasma donation, CM Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked state officials to run a campaign for plasma donation, saying the therapy has helped treat critical coronavirus patients, according to a government release. Expressed satisfaction ove...

Metro services to resume from Sept 7, normal operations from Sept 12: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distanc...

Awards announced to eleven Indo-US teams proposing ideas for COVID-19 solution

Eleven teams of Indian and US scientists will soon start jointly scouting for out of the box solutions ranging from novel early diagnostic tests, antiviral therapy, drug repurposing, ventilator research, disinfection machines, and sensor-ba...

Sapience Analytics Partners with Redington India to Grow its Workforce Analytics Market Share in India

Redington will offer the Sapience Vue advanced business analytics platform through its channel partners to help Indian businesses improve performance via insights, employee effort, processes, and technology India September 2, 2020 Sapienc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020