Jaishankar wishes Vietnam on its National Day

"On the 75th National Day of Vietnam, felicitations to my colleague @FMPhamBinhMinh and the Government and people of Vietnam. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he tweeted.