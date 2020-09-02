Left Menu
4 Lashkar overground workers held in J&K's Budgam

Four overground workers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said on Wednesday. As per the police records, the four were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area, officials said. "Police, along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles, have arrested four terrorist associates in Pethkoot area of Beerwah in Budgam district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:39 IST
"Police, along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles, have arrested four terrorist associates in Pethkoot area of Beerwah in Budgam district. They were linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT," the officials said. The arrested persons have been identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad, Aqib Maqbool Khan and Ajaz Ahmad Dar, the officials said.

"Incriminating materials and ammunition, including 24 rounds of AK-47, five detonators were recovered from their possession," the officials said. PTI MIJ HMB.

