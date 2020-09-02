Police question Umar Khalid in connection with northeast Delhi riots
The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, officials said On Wednesday, Khalid came to the Sunlight Colony police office and joined the investigation. He was also questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:43 IST
On Wednesday, Khalid came to the Sunlight Colony police office and joined the investigation. He was questioned for a couple of hours, a senior police officer said
Earlier, Khalid was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of citizenship law CAA and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
