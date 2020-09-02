Greater Noida: Woman killed over dowry; husband, his mom arrested

A 26-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her in-laws in a suspected case of dowry death in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, with the police arresting her husband and mother-in-law on Wednesday, officials said. According to the complaint given by deceased Pooja Sharma's brother, Nitin Sharma, the woman was hanged by a noose by her in-laws on Tuesday night at their home, the officials said.

Pooja Sharma married Sachin Sharma in April 2014, and she was being harassed for dowry ever since by her in-laws, her brother alleged in his plea to the police. The deceased was from Chhijarsi in Sector 63 of Noida, while her in-laws stay in Greater Noida's Haldoni village, under Ecotech 3 police station limits.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death-related offence) and under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act," SHO, Ecotech 3, Anita Chauhan said. "The woman's husband Sachin and her mother-in-law Sudha Sharma have been arrested. Her father-in-law Bhragudaj, sister-in-law Pooja, alias Nandini, and her husband Rajeev are also accused of the crime and search is on for their arrest," Chauhan said.