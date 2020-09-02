PM to address IPS probationers on September 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi willaddress the passing out probationers of the Indian PoliceService (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National PoliceAcademy(SVPNPA) here on September 4 through videoconferencing, the academy said on Wednesday

The 131-member 2018 batch IPS probationers have 28 womencadets, it said

It is also a pride moment for all of them that theHonble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi gracing theoccasion as the chief guest with his virtual presence andaddressing them on their Dikshant Parade scheduled on 4thSeptember 2020," a release from the academy said.