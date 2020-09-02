69 contract coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Sixty-nine people, including two policemen and two jail inmates, contracted coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, an official said. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, the authorities had received reports of 267 samples, of which 67 were found COVID positive. Now, the number of active cases in the district stands at 740. Meanwhile, 49 people recovered, taking the number of cured patients to 1,502, the DM said

The district magistrate visited a coronavirus hospital at Begarajpur on Wednesday and checked arrangements for patients.