CCSHAU announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, on Wednesday, announced the examination dates for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses. The official spokesperson said that the examinations would be held on September 6,9,12 and 16 while adhering to the social distancing norms.

The admission to the said courses will be through online mode only and there will be no physical reporting this year. After checking the documents uploaded by the candidates, if there is any deficiency, they will be informed on their mobile number and email id, the spokesperson added. If a candidate does not correct this deficiency despite the information within the stipulated time period, then he or she will not be allotted a seat in the first counselling.

The dates for the second counselling will be issued separately. Moreover, there will be no change in the terms and conditions related to admission and reservation in the university brochure. (ANI)