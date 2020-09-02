Man succumbs to burn injuries caused by sanitiser fire

A 56-year-old man succumbed to theinjuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reactionwith sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police saidon Wednesday

The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68 per centburns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into abottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caughtfire, a police official said

He died in the district civil hospital on September 1,the official added.