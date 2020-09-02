Man succumbs to burn injuries caused by sanitiser fire

Man succumbs to burn injuries caused by sanitiser firePTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:52 IST
A 56-year-old man succumbed to theinjuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reactionwith sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police saidon Wednesday
The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68 per centburns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into abottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caughtfire, a police official said
He died in the district civil hospital on September 1,the official added.
