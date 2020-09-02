Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Entry of journalists inside Uttarakhand Secretariat prohibited

Uttarakhand Secretariat Administration Department has prohibited the entry of Print and Electronic Media journalists inside the Secretariat building, in wake of the COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:41 IST
COVID-19: Entry of journalists inside Uttarakhand Secretariat prohibited
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Secretariat Administration Department has prohibited the entry of Print and Electronic Media journalists inside the Secretariat building, in wake of the COVID-19. According to an order of the department, "Journalists are allowed only at the Secretariat's Media Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm."

Nobody except MPs, MLAs, Union Ministers, State Ministers, and Secretariat staff will be allowed to enter the Secretariat. Outsiders can submit their request letter at the post office situated in front of the secretariat which will be reviewed by officials and entry will be granted if deemed necessary," the order said. Uttarakhand reported 836 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 21,234 including 14,437 recoveries and 291 deaths, State Health Department said on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 1,547 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, said state health minister KK Shailaja. As many as 1,547 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today. 1,419 of those diagnosed today were infected through contact and the source...

Wear a mask while having sex, Canada's top doctor suggests

Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canadas chief medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic.Dr There...

France's new COVID-19 infections near all-time high, hospitalisations up

Daily new COVID-19 infections in France neared an all-time high on Wednesday and the number of people hospitalised in intensive care units for the disease grew at its fastest pace in almost two months.The virus keeps spreading in the countr...

35 people in UP have lost lives in floods this year: Official

As many as 35 people have lost their lives in floods from June to August 28 this year, a senior UP Government official said on Wednesday. In a statement issued here, Relief Commissioner of UP, Sanjay Goyal, said, As many as 35 persons have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020