Delhi: Man killed in train mishap

A 60-year-old man was run over by a train at the Sewa Nagar railway station here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Bhaiya Lal, a resident of Sewa Nagar, they said

Inquiry revealed that he was half paralysed and used to go for a morning walk every day near the tracks, a senior police officer said. Police said he is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. No foul play has been suspected so far, the officer said. The body has been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.