India conducts over 11.7 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

A total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to 4,55,09,380, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:51 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to 4,55,09,380, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. "India witnesses an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11,70,000 tests done in the last 24 hours. High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. This eventually leads to a low mortality rate," the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 37,69,524 on Wednesday, including 8,01,282 active cases and 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The coronavirus death toll now stands at 66,333.

Meanwhile, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.76 per cent, one of the lowest globally while global CFR stands at 3.3 per cent. India is reporting 48 deaths/million population, also one of the lowest in the world while the global average is 110 deaths/million population, according to the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

