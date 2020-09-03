Left Menu
Suspected maoist killed in "encounter" with police in Telangana

On Wednesday night, police got information on the movement of maoist action teams on bikes in the local areas with weapons, he said. "Based on the information, vehicle checking was being conducted by police parties.

Updated: 03-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:43 IST
(Eds: Minor edit in sixth para) Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI): A suspected maoist was killed in an "encounter" with police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The incident occurred during vehicle check inGundala mandal at around 4.15 am, they said.

According to Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt they had intensified surveillance over the past few days in the district following inputs on maoists movement. On Wednesday night, police got information on the movement of maoist action teams on bikes in the local areas with weapons, he said.

"Based on the information, vehicle checking was being conducted by police parties. At around4.15 am on Thursdayduring vehicle checking a police party noticed two bike-borne men andtried to stop them," the SP said. However, they while attempting to escape fired on the police party and in retaliation police also fired on them resulting in the death of one suspected maoist, the senior police official said.

After the firing, police found the body of an unidentified maoist, aged around 25 from the spot, besides recovering one weapon and one motorcycle. Further investigations were on.

Two groups of Maoists members, including the five ultras led by Bhaskar, Telangana "State Committee" member of CPI (Maoist), armed with AK-47 assault rifle, had escaped after an exchange of fire with police in separate incidents in forest areas in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in July this year.PTI VVK PTI PTI PTI PTI.

