Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to lockdown return via Attari-Wagah border

Several Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, crossed over to the neighbouring country through the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday. One of the Karachi residents, Salma Chaudhary, who was stranded in India said that she faced a lot of problems due to the pandemic and lockdown but thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and Pakistan High Commission for helping her.

"I came on March for 15 days for the renewal of my passport and got stuck here due to lockdown. I also faced some problems, but finally, I am going home today. I thank MEA and Pakistan High Commission for helping me," Chaudhary told ANI here. The Karachi resident said that she is an Indian married to a Pakistani national.

"My family, including my husband and seven-year-old son, lives in Pakistan. I am feeling quite excited as I am going back home after months and am going to meet them," she added.