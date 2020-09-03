Ramaphosa holds virtual meeting with interfaith leaders to fight COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with interfaith leaders as part of ongoing consultations and collaboration between government and various sectors of society on South Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers participated in the meeting, said the Presidency, where government updated interfaith leaders on progress in South Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and impressed the need for continued vigilance to avert a resurgence in the infection or mortality rate.

"Interfaith leaders welcomed the measures adopted by the government and the nation to date to save lives and enable greater economic activity.

"Interfaith leaders updated government on how communities of faith are implementing the provisions of the national lockdown that apply to religious gatherings and pointed out several challenges arising from these restrictions," said the Presidency in a statement.

Interfaith leaders also called for a further easing of the national lockdown of restrictions that apply to religious gatherings.

The President undertook, on behalf of the government, that the proposals made by the religious sector will be assessed by the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The meeting spanned a broad range of societal issues including the fight against corruption and the need for a return to ethical values as espoused in the Constitution and in the teachings of the interfaith community.

Government and the interfaith sector agreed to work together to achieve and sustain adherence to good values by all South Africans.

The discussion also touched on recent events in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, surrounding the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Julies, a teenager with a disability, economic recovery and the need to address hunger experienced by large numbers of households.

According to the Presidency, the President outlined measures taken by the government to address corruption and said the COVID-19 pandemic was a watershed for fighting corruption in all forms and all sectors of society.

"Wrongdoing would not go unpunished," the President said.

He expressed government's appreciation for the spirit of partnership in which the interfaith community continues to work alongside government on issues confronting the nation.

