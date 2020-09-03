Left Menu
Girl raped, beaten up with iron rod by three men in UP's Bareilly

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten up with an iron rod by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Thursday. According to SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the accused took the girl to a secluded place and raped her on Wednesday. When the girl tried to resist their attempts to rape her, she was beaten up with an iron rod by the three men, Pandey said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:18 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI



When the girl tried to resist their attempts to rape her, she was beaten up with an iron rod by the three men, Pandey said. One of the three men also recorded the act and threatened to post the video on social media if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the teenager's father, a case was registered against Mohit (25), Sumit (27) and Ankit (24). While Mohit and Sumit were arrested on Wednesday, Ankit was still absconding, the SSP said.

