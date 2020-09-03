Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaal Dam levels continue steep fall

“Accordingly, water consumers are urged not to let the guard down but to continue working with their local municipalities to ensure that every drop of water is saved,” the department said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:34 IST
Vaal Dam levels continue steep fall
“A reserve dam located in the Free State, the Sterkfontein Dam, held on to 93.9% for a second successive week and is higher compared with the levels of 92.0% at the same period last year,” the department said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Vaal Dam levels have continued their steep fall this week, plummeting to levels unseen since the beginning of 2017, when large parts of the country were in the grip of a devastating drought.

"As the Vaal Dam persists to drop week-on-week, it now hovers at distressing levels of 37.6%, down from 38.8% last week. During the comparative period last year, the dam stood at reasonably stable levels of 59.9%," the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

The dam levels at Grooitdraai Dam have dropped from 79.4% last week to 78.9%.

However, the present levels of the dam remain higher when compared to 61.7% at which it stood during the same week last year.

"A reserve dam located in the Free State, the Sterkfontein Dam, held on to 93.9% for a second successive week and is higher compared with the levels of 92.0% at the same period last year," the department said.

The Bloemhof Dam recorded an upsurge this week, increasing from last week's 96.5% to 97.3% presently. Conversely, it stood lower but firm at 96.0% in the same week last year.

However, the same cannot be said about the levels of both the Mohale and Katse Dams, which are both in Lesotho.

"Mohale Dam has deteriorated to an alarming 6.0% this week, dropping from an equally bleak 6.2% last week. At the same time last year, the dam was at 33.1%.

"Meanwhile, the drop in the levels of Katse Dam seems to have become a norm in the past few months as it continues to see a downward slope. It dropped from 27.7% last week to 27.5% this week while at the same time last year it was in the red at an equally low 17.8%," the department said.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which consists of 14 dams, has recorded a fall again this week.

"Although the levels of the IVRS are impacted negatively by the falling dams, it remains stable. This is even as it has decreased from 60.8% last week to the present levels of 60.4%. The IVRS was much healthier at 66.3 in the same week last year.

"As the levels of the Vaal Dam persist to plummet to lower than expected, the Department of Water and Sanitation warns Gauteng water consumers to heed calls to curtail excessive usage," the department said.

The department has emphasised that it will take time for dams such as the Vaal Dam to be replenished by the summer rainfalls that are expected and given the fact that South Africa experiences one of the most erratic weather conditions.

"Accordingly, water consumers are urged not to let the guard down but to continue working with their local municipalities to ensure that every drop of water is saved," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - Scholz

European finance ministers will discuss at a meeting in Berlin next week the implementation of a 750 billion euro recovery package and how to give the EU its own fiscal resources to pay back joint debt, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz s...

Amazon Prime Video launches Tamil version of comedy franchise "Comicstaan"

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced a Tamil version of its hit unscripted comedy series Comicstaan. Titled Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, the show marks Amazon Prime Videos foray into Original content in Tamil language. Prominent comedi...

Not on FB, where is the question of ban, asks BJP MLA Raja Singh

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, banned by Facebook on Thursday over hate content, claimed he had no account with the networking site for over a year and wondered if the social media giant was working under Congress pressure. ...

Economic activities in UP on rise; August revenue higher: Suresh Khanna

Recovering from the losses caused by the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has collected Rs 600 crore more revenue in August as compared to the year-ago period. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020