Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How France plans to spend its way out of COVID-19 slump

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:21 IST
FACTBOX-How France plans to spend its way out of COVID-19 slump
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

France announced a 100 billion euro ($118 billion) stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic rebound in 2021, with a focus on investments in a greener economy, creating jobs, and making the country more competitive. Here are the details of the plan:

SHIFT TO GREENER ENERGIES The government has earmarked 30 billion euros to finance a transition towards more environmentally friendly policies, including:

* 11 billion euros steered towards the transport sector, including 4.7 billion euros for the railways to increase freight traffic and add more regional lines. Nearly 2 billion of that will go to cover losses during a coronavirus lockdown at state rail company SNCF. Bike lanes in towns and cities are another priority. * 6 billion euros for the renovation of public buildings and private homes

* 2 billion euros over two years for the hydrogen industry, seen as a next-generation energy alternative to fossil fuels. The aim is to invest 7.2 billion by the end of the decade. * 2 billion euros for incentives to buy electric cars and 2 billion euros for research and development of more environmentally friendly airplanes.

* 1.2 billion euros to help farmers move into more environmentally friendly agriculture. BOLSTERING FRENCH COMPETITIVENESS

The plan ring-fences 35 billion euros to make the economy more competitive. It includes: * 20 billion euros of business tax cuts over two years

* 1 billion euros of direct aid for industrial projects, including 600 million euros to help firms repatriate business * 11 billion euros to top up an existing long-term investment program over two years.

SOCIAL COHESION, JOBS The plan earmarks 35 billion euros for "social cohesion", including 15.3 billion to create 160,000 new jobs and protect workers whose positions are under threat, as well as more vocational training and apprenticeships.

* Nearly half of the support for jobs (6.7 billion) will go towards helping the 750,000 youngsters entering the labor market amid the slump. It includes backing for companies hiring young people and apprentices and the creation of 200,000 vocational-oriented training places. * 6.6 billion euros for a long-term reduced work program.

* 1 billion euros to train redundancy-threatened employees in new skillsets * 1 billion euros for training in sectors the government wants to promote, such as clean energy.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

EESL to procure 250 EVs from Tata Motors, Hyundai

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd EESL will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India following an international competitive bidding process. The companies will supply 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs and 100 Kona e...

Jharkhand buses seat one person in two seats, charge double fare

Jharkhand buses are seating one passenger in two seats in order to maintain social distancing and charging double the fare. Vir Bahadur Singh, a travel agent, said that passengers were not being charged double for a single-seat, but were be...

5986 COVID-19 related claims submitted to Compensation Fund

The Compensation Fund says it has been inundated with COVID-19 related claims during the national lockdown.During this period, 5986 claims were lodged for COVID-19 sickness contracted while at work.Of that number, 3 782 claims have been sub...

Kerala Startup Mission to launch Campus Green project

Kerala Startup Mission KSUM, in association with departments of Higher Education and Environment, is launching a project aimed at improving environmental performance and floral biodiversity in the campuses. Apart from merely a green challen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020