BJP accuses police of killing party worker in West Bengal

A BJP worker's death in Raignaj area of North Dinajpur district triggered a war of words on Thursday, with the saffron party accusing the local police of beating and gunning him down, a charge denied by the force.

PTI | Raiganj | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:02 IST
A BJP worker's death in Raignaj area of North Dinajpur district triggered a war of words on Thursday, with the saffron party accusing the local police of beating and gunning him down, a charge denied by the force. Anup Roy, 24, was reportedly summoned to the local police station in Raiganj on Wednesday evening for questioning in connection with a recent case of dacoity in the locality.

"We had arrested four people in the dacoity case. The accused had named Anup Roy, so we had called him for questioning. "But after he arrived at the police station, he collapsed. We took him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead. The post mortem report says he died due to cerebral haemorrhage," a senior police officer said.

Roy was an activist of the BJP's local unit. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Roy was roughed up and then shot dead by the police.

"He was beaten and shot dead by the police officers. We want an independent inquiry and punishment for those behind the incident," Ghosh said.

Police, however, said there was no injury or bullet mark on the body of the deceased. The local TMC leadership urged the BJP not to politicise the incident.

"He may have collapsed due to some health condition. It is not right to politicise the matter," TMC leader Kanailal Agarwal said.

The family members of Roy have also demanded a probe into his death..

