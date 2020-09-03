Left Menu
10 stolen motorcycles seized, 4 held in UP's Bulandshahr

Four members of a gang of vehicle thieves were arrested here on Thursday and ten stolen motorcycles recovered, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:15 IST
Four members of a gang of vehicle thieves were arrested here on Thursday and ten stolen motorcycles recovered, police said. The four accused have been identified as Omveer, Momraj, Mahesh and Saurabh, they said.

Omveer and Momraj were travelling on one of the stolen motorcycle when they were caught. They revealed that nine other stolen motorcycles were parked in a forested area near Khwajpur to Ashrafpur route in Aurangabad here, police said. A police team reached the spot and seized the stolen motorcycles. Mahesh and Saurabh were also arrested from there, they said.

The accused told police that they used to steal motorcycles parked outside places like guest houses, banks and wedding halls..

