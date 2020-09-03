Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman held for supplying drugs; heroin worth Rs 30 lakh seized

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and heroin valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized, police said on Thursday. Police got a tip-off that a woman, involved in drug trafficking, would come to the west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area to supply heroin, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:38 IST
Woman held for supplying drugs; heroin worth Rs 30 lakh seized

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and heroin valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sandhya, a resident of Madipur, they said. Police got a tip-off that a woman, involved in drug trafficking, would come to the west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area to supply heroin, a senior police officer said. "A trap was laid and the woman was apprehended. During search, 200 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said. Sandhya revealed that other members of her family were involved in bootlegging. Her parents were residents of Aman Vihar and had been bootlegging. Several cases were registered them for selling illicit liquor, the DCP said. Sandhya has one daughter and three sons. Her husband is also a bootlegger and has three cases registered against him, he said

She learnt it from one of her relatives named Sunny, involved in more than 20 criminal cases, and initially started supplying heroin for him, but later, she developed her own contacts and supply chain, police said. She started procuring heroin from a person in Mongolpuri and sold it to local users and suppliers of Mongolpuri, Madipur and Nihal Vihar, police said. Sandhya used to herself supply heroin on her scooter or by travelling in auto rickshaw and never met any person on a given time or place to avoid being caught by the police.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Rajesh Kumar cremated with full military honours

Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening. Kumar was killed along the line of con...

Xi praises resistance spirit in marking end of Pacific War

President Xi Jinping on Thursday praised Chinas spirit of resistance in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, saying any attempt to alter the nations course under Communist Party rule would be resiste...

MANUU postpones entrance test on account of COVID-19

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU here on Thursday announced postponement of its the entrance test for admissions into various regular courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of prevalent situation due to COVID-19, t...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of accused in murder case

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of an accused in a case related to murder of a local resident during the communal violence in north east Delhi in Ferbuary. The court said it was prima facie apparent that the riotous mob armed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020