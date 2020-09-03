Left Menu
On his way to Ayodhya to meet farmers, UP Cong chief detained in Barabanki, sent back to Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained by police in Barabanki district on Thursday and sent back to Lucknow while he was on his way to Ayodhya to meet farmers regarding a matter of alleged arbitrariness in the compensation paid to them by the state government for land.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained by police in Barabanki district on Thursday and sent back to Lucknow while he was on his way to Ayodhya to meet farmers regarding a matter of alleged arbitrariness in the compensation paid to them by the state government for land. "The state government has given a meagre amount to the farmers for their land acquired for development purposes. Apart from this, there is a huge difference in the amount given as compensation for the same land of different persons.

"Lallu, who was going to share the pain of the farmers, was detained by police at the Ahmadpur toll plaza in Barabanki and taken into custody," state Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said. Lallu was accompanied by Congress's state spokesperson Tanuj Punia and some other leaders.

They were taken to a guest house at Barabanki and sent back to Lucknow after six hours, Kumar said. The Barabanki police said Lallu was stopped due to an apprehension of breach of peace.

The state Congress chief strongly condemned the police action and said the BJP-led government is taking farmers' land at throwaway prices in Ayodhya in the name of acquisition. He said the "undeclared emergency" imposed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is suppressing the voice of farmers, weavers and youngsters, and the Congress will not back down from its fight against the state government. Later, Lallu wrote a letter to the chief minister highlighting the alleged disparity in the compensation paid to the farmers for their land acquired for the extension of an airstrip in Gram Sabha Dharampur in Ayodhya district.

He demanded that the compensation should be given in accordance with the norms of the central government's Land Acquisition Act..

