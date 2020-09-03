Left Menu
Development News Edition

44 police personnel died of COVID-19 in Karnataka, says DGP

Fortyfour police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in Karnataka so far and their kin have been given Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief, state Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:16 IST
44 police personnel died of COVID-19 in Karnataka, says DGP

Fortyfour police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in Karnataka so far and their kin have been given Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief, state Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Thursday. He hailed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for categorising the police personnel also as the corona warriors along with doctors, nurses and ASHA health workers as it entitled them for the Rs 30 lakh COVID ex-gratia in the event of their death.

"So far 44 policemen have lost their lives due to COVID- 19. We have not just given Rs 30 lakh each to their families. They will also get insurance, other benefits and job to a dependent on the compassionate ground," Sood told reporters in Bijapur, in response to a question.

The ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh had been given within 48 hours of the demise of the police personnel, he said. The DGP said he has directed all his subordinates to liberally sanction earned leave to police personnel having comorbidity or serious illness.

"The others will have to work because we cannot sit at home permanently. The infection is not on the road. It has entered every house. We have to take precautions," he said. He, however, saw coronavirus as a blessing in disguise as it helped in extensive usage of technology.

"One good thing that has happened due to COVID-19 is that technology is widely used. Video conference is extensively used (in court proceedings). It is happening from Bengaluru to Bijapur. It should reach the interior villages," he added. The police have stopped taking accused to the court and were getting their appearance done through video conference.

He said that in the next four to five years, even evidence might be recorded through video conference. On the drug menace, Sood said the police were initiating action to check it, adding a lot of seizures had been made and the drive would continue in future also.

"We have to eliminate the drug menace from the state" and people would see the results soon due to the measures taken to curb the entry of drugs coming from neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, he said..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Div Com Jammu reviews progress on construction of border bunkers

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday reviewed the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in the division. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu held a video conference meeting with Depu...

PM focused on development, others on making comments: Scindia

In remarks apparently aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said thinking of some people is just confined to making comments, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a development-oriented...

SC stays Bombay HC order granting bail to Wadhawan brothers in Yes Bank case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former DHFL promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, in the Yes Bank money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate ED. The top court ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares yet another drawing of Taimur

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans to adorable pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The Heroine actor posted pictures of her little boy on Instagram and shared drawings made by him--a picture of a lion.As he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020