Naveen Patnaik holds review meeting over COVID-19, flood situation in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Odisha with senior government officials and emphasised upon creation of livelihood opportunities in different economic sectors such as agriculture, industries and infrastructure.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-09-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 04:44 IST
Naveen Patnaik holds review meeting over COVID-19, flood situation in Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Odisha with senior government officials and emphasised upon creation of livelihood opportunities in different economic sectors such as agriculture, industries and infrastructure. In the meeting on Thursday, Patnaik also directed officials to strengthen the COVID management strategies in Cuttack and Khurdha, keeping in view the increase in positive cases in the two districts.

He also directed the district observers to visit flood-affected areas and provide relief packages immediately to the needy and eligible beneficiaries. The CM also directed for special attention to be given to the treatment of critical patients through arranging more ICU beds in COVID hospitals and adherence of COVID protocols among government employees in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in view of spurt in cases.

Patnaik said he was satisfied with around 20 Lakh COVID tests having been completed in the state. Odisha has 42,404 testing per million which is more than the national average while the recovery rate and fatality rate are 76.78 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. Odisha on Wednesday reported 3,631 new cases of COVID-19 along with eight more deaths, State Health Department informed on Thursday.

Out of the total, 84,073 people have recovered from the lethal infection and 522 people have died so far in the state. At present, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 28,763. (ANI)

