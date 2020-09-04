5 killed as car overturns in Telangana's Nalgonda

Five people were killed after their car overturned and collided with a pipeline on Chintapalli Mandal, Dhairyapuri Tanda Sagar Highway of Nalgonda district on Friday, the police said.

"Five youths died on the spot when their car overturned and collided with a water pipeline. It appears that the driver was drowsy. After receiving the information, we rushed to the spot, took relief measures, pulled out the bodies trapped inside the vehicle," said Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector, Nampally Police Station, Nalgonda District.

The bodies have been sent to the Devarakonda mortuary for post-mortem, he added. (ANI)