Jharkhand to soon have its second airport at Deoghar

After Ranchi, Jharkhand will soon get its second airport in Deoghar that is being developed by Airports Authority of India (AAI), in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and State government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:08 IST
Deogarh Airport is being developed at the project cost of Rs 401.34 crores.. Image Credit: ANI

After Ranchi, Jharkhand will soon get its second airport in Deoghar that is being developed by Airports Authority of India (AAI), in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and State government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the development of Deoghar Airport through a video link from an event in Sindri, Jharkhand on May 25, 2018.

The development of the airport with a project cost of Rs 401.34 crores is underway and will be completed very soon, according to a release by the AAI. "The airport will spread across 653.75 acres of land and its Terminal Building is being built in an area of 4,000 sq meter. With a 2,500-meter-long runway, the airport will be suitable for operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft. The terminal building will have six check-in counters and two arrival belts with peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers," it said.

With environment-friendly architectural design and state-of-the-art passenger facilities, the terminal building will be a composite structure inspired by the Shikharsof the Baidyanath Temple. The interiors will depict local tribal arts, handicrafts, and pictures of local tourist destinations highlighting the culture of the region, AAI said.

Deoghar Airport is situated on the north-eastern side of the state and will have a wide catchment area including northern West Bengal and south-Eestern Bihar. The development of Deoghar Airport would also improve the overall economic development of the region, AAI stated. (ANI)

