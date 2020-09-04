Need to streamline regulatory process to facilitate timely approvals for mining projs: FIMI

Miners' body FIMI on Friday stressed upon the need to streamline the regulatory process to facilitate timely approvals for mining projects, as the procedure for granting green nod to mineral blocks is cumbersome. Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) President Sunil Duggal also stressed upon setting up of a suitable mechanism to expedite the forest clearance process and improve monitoring at the ground level.

"The process for grant of EC (environment clearance), FC (forest clearance) and wildlife clearances for mining projects is cumbersome and takes three to five years on an average. "Thus, it is required to encourage streamlining the regulatory processes to facilitate timely approvals for 'ease of doing mining' in self-reliant India," Duggal said.

He was speaking during an online event on 'Conducive Environment and Forest Regime for Growth of Mining Sector'. It is cognizant that the need for environmental protection and responsive development in the country are interconnected. The need for transparency, faster approvals and public trust is of paramount importance, he said.

The country's mining industry follows numerous policies, acts and legislations to reduce the environmental impact. The mines ministry has also laid down specific rules and regulations mentioned in the sustainable development framework in order to ensure environmental integrity specific to mining operations. Despite these facts, the mining industry battles a tedious process of environment and forest clearance for smooth mining operations, Duggal said.

For the mining industry, environmental impact assessment is the basic requirement for commission of mining activity. However, the mining industry faces numerous obstacles for completion of the process like public hearing, time consuming regional studies and subjudice matters in Courts and allied approvals from various authorities, he said.

Minerals are site specific in nature and majority of the deposits happen to be in forest areas. Thus, a balance is necessary between mineral development and conservation of forest and biodiversity for obtaining forest clearance, mining projects face huge delays such as in tree enumeration, site visit, settlement of the rights under Forest Rights Act, 2006 etc..